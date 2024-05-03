Care Counseling Center - 05/03/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Maria, founder of Care Counseling Center, is an accomplished mental health professional who is passionate about supporting wellbeing, keeping families together, and helping individuals be their best.

Care Counseling Center provides mental health counseling to individuals, children , families and couples, all dealing with different emotional support needs and traumas. Her company also offers Immigration Services and Social Services. For more information please visit carecounselingcenter.org or call (908) 617-3234.

