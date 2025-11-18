Capital Steel & Wire, Inc. - 11/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — Mary Mills, Director of Human Resources and Employee Development, and Brock Pringle, Systems and Communications Manager at Capital Steel & Wire, Inc., share their insights on what makes their company an exceptional workplace. They also highlight their commitment to supporting Silver Bells in the City and giving back to the larger community. For more details, feel free to visit CapitalSteel.net or contact them at (866) 773-7800.

