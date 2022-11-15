Capital Steel & Wire, Inc. - 11/15/22

LANSING, Mich. — Kelly Preston, President and Mary Mills, HR Director with Capital Steel & Wire, Inc. talks about why it's important for their organization to sponsor Silver Bells in the City. For more information, please visit capitalsteel.net or call 517-277-0500.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook