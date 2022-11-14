Capital Steel and Wire gets involved in Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. — Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For Capital Steel and Wire, this isn't the only holiday event they sponsor.

Why did you decide to get involved with Silver Bells?

Kelly Preston: "We're really excited to be part of Silver Bells. And we decided to get involved, because we think it's a great opportunity, our company culture as we want to support community events. We pride ourselves on being a family friendly work environment. And it's important to our employees that we give back in their communities. So what better way to do that than with Silver Bells?"

Are there any other community activities that you're involved in?

Mary Mills: "Yes, we actually are the founder and sponsor yearly to the Santa run. That is the first Saturday of December every year. This year, it's Dec. 3. And it is a great event where people fill the streets of DeWitt come in their Santa suits, children in the reindeer hats, and we raise money for the local food banks."

How do your employees feel about you being involved in the community?

Mary Mills: "I think it's a big part of our company. We pride ourself on our company culture, it's a family owned. It's a family friendly environment. And I think it's really important to our employees, that we we have a presence in the community and that we give back to our community. So it's very important to them."

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Mary Mills: "We'll be there. We'll be watching!"

Kelly Preston: "We will have a huge presence there watching in person and also at home. We'll have a lot of people tuning in to watch."

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 18, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.

