Capital Region International Airport Breeze Airways - 04/04/24

LANSING, Mich. — Bob Hoffman visits the Capital Region International Airport to chat with Nicole Noll-Williams, Airport Authority President & CEO of Capital Region International Airport, and Bud Hafer, Director of Government and Airport Affairs, Breeze Airways on the arrival of Breeze Airways to the Lansing Area. Start booking today, service starts October 2nd! For more information please visit FlyLansing.com or FlyBreeze.com.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook