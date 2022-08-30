Capital Region International Airport - 8/30/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jim Olson, Avelo Airlines Head of Communications and Nicole Noll-Williams, President & CEO of Capital Region International Airport talk about the new New Non-Stop Air Service from Lansing. For more information please visit flylansing.com or Aveloair.com

