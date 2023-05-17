Capital Region International Airport - 5/17/23

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Noll-Williams, Preseident and CEO of CRAA shares some exciting news at the airport, American Airlines receives FAA approval to continue providing nonstop service from Lansing to Washington D.C. at the Capital Region International Airport. For more information please visit flylansing.com or call (517) 321-6121.

