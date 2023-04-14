Capital Region International Airport - 4/14/23

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Noll-Williams, President and CEO of CRAA and US Senator Gary Peters talk about Lansing's Capital Region International Airport Cargo Ramp Expansion Groundbreaking. For more information please visit flylansing.com

