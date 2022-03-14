Capital Region International Airport - 3/14/22

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Noll-Williams, President & CEO of Capital Region International Airport talks about FlyLansing.com direct to Cancun and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) flights this Spring! For more information or to book your flight please visit FlyLansing.com or call (517) 321-6121.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook