Capital Region International Airport - 2/15/23

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Noll-Williams, President and CEO, CRAA with Capital Region International Airport, Lynda Kroll, Business Development Manager of ALG Vacations and Oral Chambers, Business Development Manager of Jamaica Tourist Board talk about their first international trip to Jamaica flying nonstop and the travel packages available. For more information please visit FlyLansing.com

