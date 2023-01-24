Capital Region International Airport - 1/24/23

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Noll-Williams, President & CEO of Capital Region Airport Authority shares exciting news on non-stop destinations from Lansing and new air cargo developments. For more information please visit FlyLansing.com or call (517) 321-6121.
