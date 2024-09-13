Capital Region International Airport - 09/13/24

LANSING, Mich. — It's Time to Plan an Apple Vacation flying direct, non-stop, roundtrip - to the Caribbean from Lansing's Capital Region International Airport. Easy parking and fast international customs clearance right here in Lansing - Go to FlyLansing.com or call your local travel agent. Book Your Vacation Today!

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook