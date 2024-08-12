Capital Region International Airport - 08/12/24

LANSING, Mich — It's Time to Plan an Apple Vacation flying direct - Roundtrip - to the Caribbean from Lansing's Capital Region International Airport. Go to FlyLansing.com or call your local travel agent. Book Your Vacation Today!

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook