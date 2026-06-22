Capital Region International Airport - 06/22/26

LANSING, Mich. — Celebrating 100 Years of Flight at Capital Region International Airport! Nicole Noll-Williams, President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority, discusses the historic Centennial Celebration of the airport's past, present and future. CRIA continues positively impact the local community, and also offer a comfortable & convenient start to your travels. For more information, please visit FlyLansing.com.

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