Capital Region International Airport - 06/09/26

LANSING, Mich. — Celebrate 100 Years of Flight at Capital Region International Airport! Visit the airport on June 13th, starting at 10am for a free historic Centennial Celebration of our past, present and future. Free airplane rides for kids 8-17 (weather permitting, first come/first served), interactive aviation exibits, local vendors and organizations, food trucks, giveaways, and more! For more information, please visit FlyLansing.com.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook