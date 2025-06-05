Capital City Sweets - 06/05/25

Capital City Sweets owner Patrick Kayser and COO Andrea Rombach discuss the treats, memberships, and more available at his newly opened specialty dessert shop in Lansing. For more information please visit CapitalCitySweetsMI.com or (517) 296-6997.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook