Capital Area United Way - 9/3/21

LANSING, Mich. — Merry Don, Fund Development Associate with Capital Area United Way talks about how they need volunteers for their VITA program. For more information or to volunteer, please visit micauw.org or call (517) 203-5000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook