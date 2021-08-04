Capital Area United Way - 8/4/21

LANSING, Mich. — Merry Donn, Fund Development Associate with Capital Area United Way talks about the Annual Giving Campaign that starts this month to try and get ahead of the anticipated need this year. For more information please visit micauw.org or call (517) 203-5000.

