Capital Area United Way - 6/22/21

Nick Lynch, Vice President of Fund Development at Capital Area United Way talks about helping them fight hunger in the tri-county area and how to help our local food pantries have sufficient supplies during the summer months. For more information please visit micauw.org or call (517) 203-5000.

