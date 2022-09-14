Capital Area Transportation Authority - 9/14/22

LANSING, Mich. — Marshea Brown, Director of Human Services at CATA (Capital Area Transportation Authority) talks about their Job Fair happening tomorrow, Thursday, September 15th from 7am to 7pm at the Frandor Shopping Center in the former Sears building. For more information please visit cata.org/drive

