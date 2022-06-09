Capital Area Michigan Works - Lansing Juneteenth Celebration - 6/9/22

LANSING, Mich. — Marilyn Rogers, Juneteenth Chairperson at the Capital Area Michigan Works talks about the upcoming Juneteenth Job and Community Resource Fair to network with local employers on June 18th at St. Joseph park from 11am to 3pm. For more information please visit lansingjuneteenthcelebration.org

