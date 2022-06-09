Watch
Capital Area Michigan Works - Lansing Juneteenth Celebration - 6/9/22

Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 09:45:31-04

LANSING, Mich. — Marilyn Rogers, Juneteenth Chairperson at the Capital Area Michigan Works talks about the upcoming Juneteenth Job and Community Resource Fair to network with local employers on June 18th at St. Joseph park from 11am to 3pm. For more information please visit lansingjuneteenthcelebration.org

