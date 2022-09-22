Capital Area Michigan Works! - 9/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Amirika Richardson, T3 Education Liaison at Capital Area Michigan Works!, talks about her career at CAMW! and impact on our community as a part of CAMW!'s Back to Basics initiative. For more information please visit camw.org or call (517) 492-5516.

