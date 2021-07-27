Capital Area Michigan Works - 7/27/21

LANSING, Mich. — Naveed Ullah, New Americans Navigator at Capital Area Michigan Works talks about his role and the services that are available for New Americans through Capital Area Michigan Works. For more information please visit camw.org or call (517) 492-5500.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook