Capital Area Michigan Works - 7/1/21

Tekea Norwood, COO and Equal Opportunity Officer with Capital Area Michigan Works talks about her work as an Equal Opportunity Officer and the importance of equal opportunity. For more information please visit camw.org or call (517) 492-5500.

