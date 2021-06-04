Capital Area Michigan Works - 6/4/21

Justin Walworth, Chief Human Resources Officer with Peckham talks about how they are a Vocational Rehabilitation Program. They work with folks with disabilities or other barriers to employment. For more information please visit Peckham.org or call (517) 316-4000. You can also contact Capital Area Michigan Works by visiting camw.org or by calling (517) 492-5500.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook