Capital Area Michigan Works - 5/28/21

Justin Walworth, Chief Human Resources Officer with Peckham talks about how they are a Vocational Rehabilitation Program. They work with folks with disabilities or other barriers to employment. For more information please visit Peckham.org or call (517) 316-4000. You can also contact Capital Area Michigan Works by visiting camw.org or by calling (517) 492-5500.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.