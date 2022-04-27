Capital Area Michigan Works! - 4/27/22

LANSING, Mich. — Charron Basey and Dorcas Shumake, Jobs for Michigan Graduates (JMG) Specialists at Capital Area Michigan Works! talk about the importance of mentorship for students and their new program launching at J.W. Sexton High School. For more information please visit camw.org

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook