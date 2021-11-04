Capital Area Michigan Works! - 11/4/21

LANSING, Mich. — Genell Dorty, 2021 Michigan Works! Shining Star Award recipient, discusses resources for job seekers at Capital Area Michigan Works!. For more information visit camw.org or by calling 517-492-5500.
