Capital Area Michigan Works - 10/27/21

LANSING, Mich. — Rosemarie Van Ham, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for Michigan Rehabilitation Services and Anna Warbach, Business Relations Consultant for the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons talk about employment services that are available for people with disabilities. For more information please visit Michigan.gov/leo

