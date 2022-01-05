Capital Area Michigan Works! - 1/5/21

LANSING, Mich. — Nick Chaffin, Program Compliance Manager with Capital Area Michigan Works! talks about CAMW!'s accomplishments from 2021, including seamless services for job seekers and strengthened partnerships. For more information please visit camw.org or call (517) 492-5536.

