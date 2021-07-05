Capital Area Manufacturing Council - 7/5/21

Chris Esch, Director of Manufacturing at Asahi Kasei and Cindy Kangas, Executive Director at Capital Area Manufacturing Council talks about Asahi and why they are a member of manufacturing council. For more information, visit CAMConline.org or by calling 517-939-9910.

