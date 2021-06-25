Capital Area Manufacturing Council - 6/25/21

Chris Esch, Director of Manufacturing at Asahi Kasei and Cindy Kangas, Executive Director of Capital Area Manufacturing Council talk about what Cindy has learned touring local manufacturing facilities. For more information please visit CAMConline.org or call (517) 939-9910.

