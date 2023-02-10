Capital Area Manufacturing Council - 2/10/23

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kangas, Executive Director of Capital Area Manufacturing Council and Olivia Steele, President of Jackson Area Manufacturers Association talk about the upcoming Rosie the Riveter Day at the Capitol on March 21st. For more information please visit eventbrite.com/e/rosie-day-tickets-444138057887 or call (517) 939-9910.

