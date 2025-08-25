Capital Area Humane Society - 8/25/25

LANSING, Mich. — Chris Erickson, General Manager of Crippen GMC Mazda Volvo Cars, and Penny Myers, Capital Area Humane Society's Director of Community Relations, discuss how Crippen is supporting the Humane Society Walk for Animals and how you can get involved, too. For more information visit crippencars.com or call (517) 627-8411 or visit AdoptLansing.org or call (517) 626-6060.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook