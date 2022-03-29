Capital Area Humane Society - 3/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Julia Willson, President and CEO of Capital Area Humane Society talks about their upcoming largest fundraiser of the year, the Fur Ball Gala. The Mad Catter Fur Ball is Friday, April 29th, 2022 at the Eagle Eye Golf Club, tickets are still available. For more information please visit AdoptLansing.org or call (517) 626-6060.

