Capital Area Humane Society - 04/07/26

LANSING, Mich. — Penny Myers, Director of Community Relations, talks about an important event happening in April. The 2026 Fur Ball Gala!
"Join us for an evening with dinner, entertainment,raffles, and a live and silent auction."
Friday, April 24th 6pm
Eagle Eye Golf Club
Bath, MI
For more information, please visit AdoptLansing.org or call (517) 626-6060
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