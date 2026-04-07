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Capital Area Humane Society - 04/07/26

Penny Myers, Director of Community Relations, talks about an important event happening in April.
Capital Area Humane Society - 04/07/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Penny Myers, Director of Community Relations, talks about an important event happening in April. The 2026 Fur Ball Gala!
"Join us for an evening with dinner, entertainment,raffles, and a live and silent auction."
Friday, April 24th 6pm
Eagle Eye Golf Club
Bath, MI

For more information, please visit AdoptLansing.org or call (517) 626-6060

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