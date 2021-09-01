Capital Area Housing Partnership - 9/1/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sharon Dade, Director of Holy Cross Service's New Hope Community Center and Rawley Van Fossen, Executive Director at Capital Area Housing Partnership talk about housing resources for Ingham County residents who have fallen behind on their rent, mortgage and utilities during the pandemic. For more information please visit CapitalAreaHousing.org/pandemic-relief or call (517) 657-8145.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook