Capital Area Housing Partnership - 2/7/22

LANSING, Mich. — LeighAnna Beach, Director of Housing Counseling at Capital Area Housing Partnership talks about housing and financial counseling resources available to mid-Michigan residents. For more information please visit CapitalAreaHousing.org or call (517) 332-HOME.

