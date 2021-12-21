Capital Area Housing - 12/21/21

LANSING, Mich. — Kimberly Coleman, Director of Human Relations & Community Services with the City of Lansing talks about housing resources available for residents who have fallen behind on their rent, mortgage, and utilities during the pandemic. For more information please visit ceraap.michigan.gov or call (517) 657-8145.

