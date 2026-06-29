Capital Area District Libraries - 6/29/26

LANSING, Mich. — Jenny Marr, Executive Director of Capital Area District Libraries, talks about how local residents are sharing their love of libraries, ways to save money by using your public library, and what's in store for CADL yet this year. For more information visit cadl.org or call (517) 367-6300.

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