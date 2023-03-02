Capital Area District Libraries - 3/2/23

LANSING, Mich. — Katherine Van Halst, Public Service Librarian at Capital Area District Libraries talks about March is Reading Month and how young readers can celebrate at their local CADL branch. For more information please visit cadl.org or call (517) 367-6363.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook