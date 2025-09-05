Capital Area Community Services Head Start Programs - 09/05/25

CACS Head Start, hear more about enrolling your child in early childhood education services. Enroll Today for Early Childhood Placement! For more information, please visit CACS-INC.org or call (517) 482-1504.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.