Capital Area College Access Network - 9/19/22

LANSING, Mich. — Michele Strasz, Executive Director of Capital Area College Access Network talks about how October is College Month. and how they prepare student for their post-secondary plans. For more information please visit capcan.org or call (517) 203-5011.
