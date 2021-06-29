Capital Area College Access Network - 6/29/21

Ashley Justice, Program Manager & School Liaison at Capital Area College Access Network talks about College Advisers they have available including having them throughout the summer. For more information please visit CapCAN.org or call (517) 203-5000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook