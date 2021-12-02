Capital Area College Access Network - 12/2/21

LANSING, Mich. — Michele Strasz, Executive Diretor of Capital Area College Access Network talks about what FAFSA is and the services they have a available to help you out. For more information please visit capcan.org or call (517) 203-5011.
