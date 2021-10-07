Capital Area College Access Network - 10/7/21

LANSING, Mich. — Michele Strasz, Executive Director of Capital Area College Access Network talks about the upcoming Launch Your Dream College and Career Fair on October 20th 6pm-8pm online. For more information please visit capcan.org or call (517) 203-5011.
