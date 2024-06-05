Capital Area College Access Network - 06/05/24

CapCAN provides assistance to recent graduates and adults seeking to continue their education after high school. CapCAN's advisers can help with applications, FAFSA, and other financial aid. For more information please visit capcan.org or call (517) 203-5011.

