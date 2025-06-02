Capital Area College Access Network - 06/02/25

LANSING, Mich. — Congratulations high school graduates on your accomplishments! The Capital Area College Access Network wants you to know there is help as you transition to post-secondary education this fall. Request college advising help by calling 517-203-5011 or email collegequestions@capcan.org
