Capital Area Child Care Coalition (CACCC) - 3/03/24

LANSING, Mich. — Emma Bostwick, co-lead of the Capital Area Child Care Coalition (CACCC), and Santrece Roberts, child care program owner and coalition member, discuss the new Monarch Early Learning Center opening in the fall, as well as increasing high-quality child care in the Lansing Region and resources available to employers, child care providers, and parents. For more information visit purelansing.com/childcare or call (517) 702-3387.

