Capital Area Child Care Coalition (CACCC) - 07/30/25

LANSING, Mich. — Capital Area Child Care Coalition (CACCC) co-lead Emma Bostwick and member Taunya Sims discuss family-friendly communities, how to identify high-quality home-based child care programs, and the coalition’s efforts to increase high-quality child care in the Lansing Region. For more information please visit PureLansing.com/childcare or call (517) 702-3387.
